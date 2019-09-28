|
|
Bourgeois, Jack D.
Jack D. Bourgeois, 59, of New Haven passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born in New Haven on June 9, 1960 to the late Edgar and Diane Ferrucci Bourgeois. Jack was a graduate of East Haven High School, Class of 79'. A big part of Jack's life was the Knights of Columbus. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the members, for their friendship and brotherhood to him throughout his life. He was a Third Degree Knight, Council 11245 of Our Lady of Pompeii Church and a Fourth Degree Knight, member of the Honorable W. Patrick Donlin Fourth Degree Assembly #2459 of New Haven. He is survived by a sister Virginia (Thomas) DeMatteo of East Haven, an aunt who was like a second mother to him, Barbara Paulsen of North Haven, three nieces, Lauren (Brandon) Piche, Kristen and Marissa DeMatteo, two great nephews, Nolan and Cooper Piche as well as many cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday morning, at 10:00 am in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Road, East Haven. Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Jack's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019