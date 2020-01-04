New Haven Register Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Miller, Jack
Jack S. Miller, age 77, of Naples Florida has passed away peacefully in his home on Jan 1, 2020, where he was lovingly cared for by his children during his illness. Jack was born on September 22, 1942 in Bridgeport Connecticut, the son of the late Ted and Evelyn Miller. He was a graduate of Central High School, where he played both baseball and football. He attended the University of Miami, and after college he was in the U.S. Army National Guard. Jack enjoyed a career in the automobile business where he was the proud owner of Jack Miller Buick in Hamden, Connecticut. After retirement he moved to Naples, Florida. He was an avid baseball fan and showed his love for baseball great Willie Mays with a license plate that read "Say Hey". Anyone who knew Jack would agree that he was a friend to all and always ready with a smile or compliment. He is survived by his devoted son David Miller and wife Zarah Miller of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and his loving daughter Lindsay Miller of Manchester, New Hampshire. He is also survived by two cherished grandchildren, Zavier and Zedric of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Jack had one brother, Paul Miller and his wife Kathy of Milford Connecticut. Jack is also survived by Beverly Miller, Lois Wilson and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Internment took place in Naples, Florida, and a memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, Jan 8 at 1 o'clock pm at the Abraham Green & Son funeral home at 88 Beach Rd in Fairfield Connecticut.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 6, 2020
