Jack was such a special person. He was a role model for me and so many others. It was an honor to wear #30 at Northwest after him. He was a great teammate, competitor, and friend. Out of all the players I've ever played ball with he would be my first pick for who I'd want on my team. I always looked forward to spending time with Jack. He always encouraged me to better myself in anything I wanted to try. I'm glad we were able to stay in touch and that my sons were able to know what a good man Jack was. Anita and I, and our family send our condolences to the Phelan family. Our prayers are with you. God bless you Jack.

Steve Balkun

Friend