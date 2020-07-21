1/1
Jack Phelan
1954 - 2020
Phelan, Jack
Jack Phelan (John J.) passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020. Jack was born on June 14, 1954 to Marian Bennett Phelan and Kenneth Phelan in Hartford. Jack loved his hometown, loved growing up on Oxford Street in the West End of the city with his family and loved Elizabeth Park, where he was able to run and play as children of the 1960's were free to do.
Jack attended Saint Joseph's Cathedral School in Hartford through the eighth grade, was a proud 1972 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School, and after a year at Saint Thomas More Prep School, Jack went on to Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania where he enjoyed a stellar career on the basketball court. Upon graduation in 1977, Jack was drafted by both the NBA Golden State Warriors in the 6th round and by the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers, despite having played only one year of football in high school.
Coaching was his first love. He was a natural and used his skills in all he did. After his brief stints in the NBA and NFL, Jack took a graduate assistant position at Niagara University, and then moved on to an assistant basketball coach position at Fairfield University. From there Jack was hired to come to the University of Hartford as head men's basketball coach. Jack held that position from 1981-1992, during which time he led the team's move from Division II to Division I. At one time, Jack was the youngest Division I coach in the country.
After leaving the University of Hartford, Jack utilized his coaching skills in his work with the Sullivan Group, where he worked with small business owners on improving profits and sales. Jack's role for the past seventeen years was director of athletics at Farmington High School. He loved this position and made many meaningful and lasting friendships there. He loved the students in the high school and wanted them to experience the joy of sports that had enriched his entire life. Jack was a mentor to more people than could be counted. Colleagues and friends looked to him for career advice and college recommendations for their children. Jack knew everyone. Jack made everyone around him feel important. He had a knack for names and remembrances from years past. His storytelling skills were second to none.
Jack was inducted into the Northwest Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the University of Hartford's Athletic Hall of Fame as a Trailblazer in 2009 and last summer he was inducted into the Saint Francis University Hall of Fame. His family was there to cheer him on in all of his accomplishments.
Most important to Jack was his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Kenneth Phelan and his older brother Kenneth G. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patti and his three sons and their wives, Ken and Lisa (Weber), Jack and Courtney (Krzyzek) and Patrick and Mckenzie (Kelly). He leaves the lights of his life, his five grandchildren, Finley, Alice, Emmerson, Evelyn and Bennett. Jack is also survived by his sister Maureen and her husband Fern Richard, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and MaryAnn Politi, and many special cousins, nephews and a beloved aunt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford immediately followed by interment at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby, Connecticut. Seating at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph is limited to invitation only. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Francis University Men's Basketball Program at Saint Francis University, Office of Advancement, P.O Box 600, Loretto Pennsylvania 15940 or on line at francis.edu/makeagift.
Your life was our blessing.
Your memory a treasure.
You were loved beyond words.
You are missed beyond measure.
Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
To Jack’s wife Patty, children and precious grandchildren:

I was so deeply saddened when I heard Jack had passed. I was fortunate to work in Athletics at University of Hartford when Jack was head basketball coach. I saw first hand the devotion to his student athletes and his charismatic personality when interacting with his colleagues. I want you all to know, my heart breaks for each of you. They say, “God only takes the very best!” Your husband, Dad and Grandfather was THE BEST. My deepest heartfelt sympathy and my prayers.
Natalie Wing
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I told someone last week that Jack was a great guy. He asked me why? I told him Jack was one of the few people I have ever come across who asked you how you are and was curious about your family. He knew all my kids names and was always interested in what I told him. He was so humble. Never did he mention his great accomplishments. A truly great man.
Walter Hussey
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Phelan and her family.
Bo Ryan
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
To the family: I am so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. I attended St Joseph Cathedral School and Northwest Catholic High one year behind him. He was a really good athlete, especially basketball, and a great guy. May he rest in peace and God bless you.
Chris Burton
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
To Patti, Maureen and the boys, our thoughts are with you at this time. We are devastated by Jack's passing. The memories of a great teammate, friend and mentor will last forever in our hearts. RIP Jack! All our love to the family!
Michael Klimas and Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Jack’s passing. I remember him from Cathedral of St Joseph’s and had attended that championship game. He was a true champion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.
Lynne Fournier
July 22, 2020
im very sorry to read of Jack’s passing : I went to Immaculate for grade school and played against his team several times: We became good friends both on & off the court; I’m remember him as a very nice guy. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time
David Pitkin
July 22, 2020
Omg so very sorry.
John and Nancy Hatvey
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Jack was such a special person. He was a role model for me and so many others. It was an honor to wear #30 at Northwest after him. He was a great teammate, competitor, and friend. Out of all the players I've ever played ball with he would be my first pick for who I'd want on my team. I always looked forward to spending time with Jack. He always encouraged me to better myself in anything I wanted to try. I'm glad we were able to stay in touch and that my sons were able to know what a good man Jack was. Anita and I, and our family send our condolences to the Phelan family. Our prayers are with you. God bless you Jack.
Steve Balkun
Friend
July 22, 2020
The two years we coached together at the ages of 27 and 25 were unforgettable.
Love you and miss you.
Joey Whelton
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dear Patti and family, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Jack was always such a pleasure to be with and talk to. Such a wonderful man! I know how much he loved his family and was a true example of a kind, loving, and wonderful gentleman. My thoughts and prayer are with you all at this difficult time. God bless! Shirley Redman
Shirley Redman
Friend
July 22, 2020
We knew Jack as our sons were together at St. Thomas School in West Hartford. We enjoyed going to the University of Hartford Hawks basketball games when Jack coached. Our deepest sympathy to the family on your loss.
Karen Renzulli Lynch
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Patti - my is heart is broken for you, Ken, Jack & Patrick and the entire family. I am deeply shocked and saddened at Coach's passing. I wouldn't be where I am today without him. I was his first recruit at UHART and we grew up together, first as coach & player, then later as mentor & friends. He always cared about my family and how they were and we spoke often about you, Ken, Jack, Patrick and his grandkids (his face lit up every time we spoke). I want to let you know that if there is anything I can do please let me know - you and your entire family will be in our thoughts & prayers.
All our love,
John, Karen, Alex & Kyle
Tuozzo Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
We all miss you already. Your smile lit up everyone's day. You left us too soon. You had quite a life that touched many people, all in a positive way. Patti and the boys will be OK. Just know how much you were loved. I was fortunate to know you as a friend and as a referee. I watched you at Cathedral and loved it when you were at Fairfield, my alma mater. I was a Rebel and you were an Indian, It didn't matter. The competition was intense but always friendly. You will be sorely missed by a lot of people. Jordy and I share the grief of losing you, but we also will survive. Godspeed my friend!
Dennis DeAngelis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Maureen and family,
I was saddened to read of Jack’s passing. I can recall so many conversations when you shared stories about Jack with love and admiration. My sympathy extends to you all.
Terry Gellin
July 22, 2020
Phelan Family

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Jack while here in South Carolina. I remember sitting next to Jack at league meeting and his passion for sports and student-athletes, getting a call from him after a league or state tournament game thanking me on behalf of Farmington High School for running a great event, and even taking time out of his busy schedule to attend my retirement dinner.

Jack, you will be missed by many for whom you were and my prayers and sincere sympathy are with your family.

God bless,

Tom Malin
Retired AD/East Catholic HS
Tom Malin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jack,
So sorry that you left us so early. It was a pleasure knowing you, and being coached by you at UHA. Our Family will pray for Your Family Jack. RIP
Patrick Kenny
Friend
July 21, 2020
Oh so sorry to hear this! My sympathies to friends and family. Graduated with Jack at St. Francis! I always remember his plays on the court, and his infectious smile! RIP Jack!
Sincerely,
Kathy Halligan Eisel
Kathy Eisel
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with all of the Phelan family at this time.
Jill Marocchini
Coworker
July 21, 2020
My son Jake Rajotte will be attending Washington and Jefferson college this fall. A high level soccer player at Rocky Hill HS he blew out his ankle during a game at Farmington in 2018. AD Phelan took over the situation calling an ambulance due to the severity of the injury and never left Jake’s side comforting him until the ambulance arrived. My wife and I were so touched by his genuine compassion that we wrote to the Farmington superintendent of schools expressing our thanks for the actions of this man. I only met him that one time yet I write this with a tear in my eye and feel fortunate that I got to meet this great human being. To all of Jack’s family I can only say that you were so lucky to be a part of his life. God bless you all. Jeff and Trish Rajotte
Jeffrey Rajotte
Friend
July 21, 2020
Coach Phelan was a true class act. He never missed a moment to say what a great job we do..I am very proud to be a part of the FHS Athletics family because of him. Jack will be missed beyond words. I will miss all the “back in the day” conversations we had. A true good guy.
Karyn Fortier
Coworker
July 21, 2020
So very , very sad.
Anne and I are thinking of you Patti and the boys (and your growing family).
Our sons Matt and Sean recalled today how you both welcomed them into your home while they attended the Kingswood Oxford basketball camp ... Jack was a great role model to them and "was always so cool" to them. I always thought I was a decent basketball player until Jack decided to guard me in a pickup game ... it didn't work out well for me.
All of Jack's former partners at The Sullivan Group are in a state of shock ... I talked with two of them today and we reminisced about the great man Jack was.
He was a gem of a man and it seems so unfair that he was taken so early.
Marty and Anne Cunningham
Marty Cunningham
Friend
