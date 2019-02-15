Cooper, Dr. Jack R.

Dr. Jack R. Cooper passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 12th at home in Woodbridge, CT. His family was by his side. We are grateful for our long life with him. He was born in Ottawa, Canada, on July 26, 1924, to Harry and Jean Levine Cooper. He fell in love with science as a boy and went on to become a brilliant scientist but "a very modest man in comparison to his accomplishments," said fellow Yale Medical School scientist Pasko Rakic. He attracted friendships throughout his life, including the contract bridge players at Queens University, Kingston, who helped him supplement his living expenses, to the young scientists who worked beside him as he established his way from George Washington University to the National Institutes of Health to his Professorship at Yale University Medical School.

He taught himself to play jazz clarinet (badly) and tennis (very well).

In tribute to Dr Cooper's impact as a scientist and a mentor, Dr. Mohandes Kini, Yale Medical School '65, established a yearly lectureship in Dr. Cooper's name (since these kinds of tributes are often made post-mortem, Dr. Cooper enjoyed referring to his series as the Jack R. Cooper Pre-Memorial Lectures).

Dr. Cooper co-authored The Biochemical Basis of Neuropharmacology, a seminal work on the field that continued through eight editions.

Dr. Cooper is survived by Helen Cooper, his wife of more than 67 years; his daughters Marilyn Hall (Arthur), Sheila Cooper and Nancy Cooper (Sam Seibert), as well as two granddaughters. The funeral will be private. Family will be receiving at home from 3-7 on Sunday, Feb. 17 in Woodbridge.

The family wishes to thank his extraordinarily devoted care givers: Tonia Spivey; Doreen Davis; Karissa Patterson and Beatrice Agyemang Badu, along with his Nurse Rebecca Quinnell. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2019