Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Jacob Eric Olofson


1996 - 2019
Jacob Eric Olofson Obituary
Olofson, Jacob Eric
Jacob Eric Olofson, 22, of Seymour entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1996 in Waterbury, son of Robert Olofson of Seymour and Helene Neidhardt Olofson of Seymour. Jake was employed for L+L Construction; he loved to fish and brought laughter into everyone's life.
Survivors besides his parents and step-mother Sara Olofson are brothers, Robert Olofson, Zachary Olofson and Matthew Olofson, and step-brother Christopher Manning. Sister Kileen Robbins with beloved nieces, Anella Olofson, Kaylee "Rogue" Olofson, grandparents Eric and Anne Neidhardt, Mary Margaites and Mary Olofson, aunt and uncle Carl and Jennifer Stevens, aunt Peggy Forbes, cousins Zander, David, Ryan Tori and Sammy, and so many more aunts, uncles and cousins.Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, July 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. On Monday, his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption. On Tuesday, his burial will take place privately.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities for Suicide Prevention in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register from July 5 to July 6, 2019
