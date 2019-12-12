New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Shiva
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the family's home
Orange, CT
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the family's home
Orange, CT
Jacob Kanell


1927 - 2019
Jacob Kanell Obituary
Kanell, Jacob
Jacob (Jack) Kanell, 92, of Orange, beloved husband of Cynthia (Brodsky) Kanell, passed away on December 11, 2019, in New Haven, CT. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Robin L. Kanell, and his daughter-in-law Beth Kanell, and predeceased by his son David I. Kanell. Born in New Haven on April 28, 1927, to Joseph and Yetta Kanell, he was predeceased by his first wife Martha Myers.
At age 16, he began a 46-year career with the New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad, later Metro North, where he was known to fellow employees as "Jake."
Jack enjoyed playing cards, the Yankees, and UConn basketball.
Funeral services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on SUNDAY morning December 15, at 11:00 a.m., with Interment to follow at Bikur Cholim Shevas- Achim Cemetery, Brockett Place, East Haven. Shiva will be Observed on Sunday 4-7 p.m. and Monday 2-4 p.m. at the family's home in Orange. Memorial Contributions may be sent to; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, (CT Chapter) 101 Centerpoint Dr. Ste. 107, Middletown, CT 06457. Or A . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019
