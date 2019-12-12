|
Kanell, Jacob
Jacob (Jack) Kanell, 92, of Orange, beloved husband of Cynthia (Brodsky) Kanell, passed away on December 11, 2019, in New Haven, CT. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Robin L. Kanell, and his daughter-in-law Beth Kanell, and predeceased by his son David I. Kanell. Born in New Haven on April 28, 1927, to Joseph and Yetta Kanell, he was predeceased by his first wife Martha Myers.
At age 16, he began a 46-year career with the New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad, later Metro North, where he was known to fellow employees as "Jake."
Jack enjoyed playing cards, the Yankees, and UConn basketball.
Funeral services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on SUNDAY morning December 15, at 11:00 a.m., with Interment to follow at Bikur Cholim Shevas- Achim Cemetery, Brockett Place, East Haven. Shiva will be Observed on Sunday 4-7 p.m. and Monday 2-4 p.m. at the family's home in Orange. Memorial Contributions may be sent to; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, (CT Chapter) 101 Centerpoint Dr. Ste. 107, Middletown, CT 06457. Or A . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019