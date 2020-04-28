|
Wright, Jacob
Jacob J. Wright, 37, of Hamden passed away on April 25. He was born July 8, 1983, in New Haven to Charles and Donna (DiMicco) Wright of East Haven. Jake is survived by his loving parents, and sons, Jake and DJ Wright. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Rosemary VanWolvelaerd (Marcel) of Guilford. Linda Bradley of West Hartford, Alphonse DiMicco of East Haven, Gaetano DiMicco of East Haven, and numerous cousins. Jake was preceded in death by his brother Chucky Wright (2019).
He graduated from East Haven High School and worked as a lead carpenter for Common Vision Designers of Hamden. He enjoyed music, movies, video games, playing pool, the Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family.
Funeral services are under the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, East Haven. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Musical Intervention, 23 Temple St., New Haven, CT 06510 in memory of Jake Wright.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020