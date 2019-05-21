Canestri, Jacqueline

Jacqueline G. Canestri of New Haven passed away peacefully May 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in New Haven on August 29, 1958, daughter of the late Harry and Jacqueline Ness. She was an active adventurer, enjoying camping and hiking in Sleeping Giant State Park. She was a second mother to many and a beloved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her children Claude Bronson, Jessie, Dominique, and Gabriel Canestri as well as her granddaughter Isabelle Hancock. Sister of Francine Lucibello, Harry, Jacques, and Paul Ness, and the late Blanche Crocket, Claude and Andre Ness.

Relatives and friends may call at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Jacqueline's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019