Phyfe, Jaqueline Hill
Surrounded by her family and loved ones, Jacqueline peacefully passed on to her eternal home to be reunited with J. Duncan Phyfe. A longtime resident of Old Saybrook, she died Tuesday, 12 May, 2020.
Jacqueline was born 1938 in Plymouth, MA to Sumner and May Hill. Jacqueline married Duncan in 1960 in Wallingford and celebrated fifty years of marriage before Duncan passed on. The two will have already reunited in heaven long before their ashes are placed together at Grace Episcopal Church in Old Saybrook, CT.
She leaves; four children, Benjamin, Kent, Elizabeth & Duncan: five grandchildren along with five great-grandchildren.
Jacqueline graduated from the Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford. She went on to Tuft's School of Medicine for Physical Therapy, then returning to Wallingford, worked at Gaylord until she married Duncan. Jackie also worked at Choate as a PT and coached Archery & Riflery.
She was the Captain of one of the toughest organizations known to town; The Phyfe Family. She was known proudly as the president of the Mean Mothers Club, a title she wore with pride. She was the glue that held a family that needed that special blend of super glue. Her belief and
understanding that God was always there and never wavering was the lighthouse that always shone through the storms of all our lives that she touched in very special ways. To see the "True Jackie", look at the children and the following generations as they continue to shine and show mercy and love in times of hardship. "Mom", The matriarch of a family who's love and peace shines through not only for those that call her mom, but those she touched with her love.
Jackie was very active at Grace Episcopal Church in Old Saybrook, CT. She enjoyed fellowship through bible study, knitting groups and the soup kitchen. She was also an avid supporter of many cancer support groups in CT and helped many overcome the fear of living with Cancer. Her faith and ability to teach people how to turn a negative into something positive gave new meaning to living for so many.
Mom will be greatly missed but fondly accepted in heaven where she has patiently been waiting to see our Dad. This brings great joy to the family and friends and will be celebrated online through Grace Episcopal Church at a time to be determined. A follow up celebration of life will happen at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Jackie Phyfe may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.