Grady, Jacqueline JMrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" (Stuckey) Grady, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Gardener Heights in Shelton, CT after a long illness. She was born to the late Carl Wilson Stuckey and Alice Hancock Stuckey in Brooklyn, New York. Mrs. Grady was longtime resident of New Haven until she relocated to West Haven, CT. Jackie is the last of her generation of surname Stuckey, predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters. Jackie graduated from New Hampshire College with a Master's degree in 1993 and Springfield College in 1998. She was a high school guidance counselor at West Haven High School until her retirement in 2014. Grady is survived by her husband of 64 years Charles E. Grady and her children Yvette Hodge of Derby, CT, Charles K. Grady of Branford, CT and Todd E. Grady of Waterbury, CT.A walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Home, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort, please visit Howard K. Hill Funeral Services wesite.