Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Jacqueline J. Jordan

Jacqueline J. Jordan Obituary
Jordan, Jacqueline J.
Entered into rest. Nov. 29, 2019, Jacqueline J. Jordan, 84 of New Haven; wife of the late Joseph E. Jordan, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph E. Jordan, Jr. (Veronica Ernst) and the late Diana Lynn Jordan; sister of Carol Ann St. Pierre and the late Anita Dowd; also survived by several nieces and nephews; born July 16, 1935 in Lewsiton, ME, daughter of the late Alcide and Jeannette Pike LaPoint. She had worked as a seamstress for many years at Sero Shirtmakers and Strouse-Adler.
Funeral services will be held at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Saturday at 12 p.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
