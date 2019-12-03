|
Jordan, Jacqueline J.
Entered into rest. Nov. 29, 2019, Jacqueline J. Jordan, 84 of New Haven; wife of the late Joseph E. Jordan, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph E. Jordan, Jr. (Veronica Ernst) and the late Diana Lynn Jordan; sister of Carol Ann St. Pierre and the late Anita Dowd; also survived by several nieces and nephews; born July 16, 1935 in Lewsiton, ME, daughter of the late Alcide and Jeannette Pike LaPoint. She had worked as a seamstress for many years at Sero Shirtmakers and Strouse-Adler.
Funeral services will be held at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Saturday at 12 p.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019