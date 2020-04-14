New Haven Register Obituaries
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Centerville Cemetery
Hamden, CT
Booker, Jacqueline Lindsey
Jacqueline Lindsey Booker, 83, of New Haven, Hartford, and Akron, OH entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020. She was born in New Haven to Ellis and Alyce Person Lindsey. Jacqueline was the beloved wife of Carl Booker Sr., Fire Marshal-Retired City of Hartford. Mrs. Booker, left banking in New Haven and became asst treasurer at CBT in Hartford. She gained further recognition and accommodations at the Greater Hartford Jewish Community Center in West Hartford. Mrs. Booker is survived by her stepchildren, Adele (Robert) Williams, Carl Booker Jr., and Wendy (Donald) Nixon; nieces and nephews, Gail Lindsey, Colette (John) McClendon, Pamela, Rene and Glenn Lindsey, Yvette Johnson and Craig Lindsey; in-laws, Phyllis Lindsey, Vicky Booker, Kevin (Kitty) Booker, Lucille Booker, and Wendy (James) Green, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl and brothers, John and Ellsworth Lindsey.
A celebration of Mrs. Booker's life and legacy will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Centerville Cemetery in Hamden, CT. Online guestbook available at www.curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020
