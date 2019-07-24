|
Wigglesworth, Jacqueline M.
Jacqueline M. Wigglesworth, age 78, beloved wife of Martin A. Wigglesworth of Ansonia, died July 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at
Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019