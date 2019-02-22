Scialla, Jacqueline Nese

Jacqueline Nese Scialla, 81, of Hamden, died Feb. 20, 2019 at Hamden Health Care. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Anthony V. Scialla. Jacqueline was born in Jersey City, NJ, Feb. 17, 1938, daughter of the late William and Marie Carlomagno Nese. Mrs. Scialla was a teacher, actress, research assistant, and mother of four children and grandmother of nine grandchildren. As an actress, she appeared on stage at Yale Repertory Theater and in the film Mystic Pizza. She served as past president of the Staff Wives of St. Raphael's Hospital. Beside her husband, she is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Eli) Alvarado of Ocala, FL, Anthony V. Scialla Jr., of Branford, Vincent N. Scialla of NY and Christian (Meghan) Scialla of Hamden, 9 grandchildren and a cousin, Lorraine Longo. Funeral Saturday at 9:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at the Church of The Ascension at 10:30. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call Saturday morning from 8:45 to 9:45. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 1075 Chase Pkwy., #4, Waterbury, CT 06708 Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019