Perry, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Jequette Perry, 67, of Hamden, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Mt. Gilead, NC to the late Leroy Miller and Bernice Ellis on September 17, 1951. She graduated from Richard C. Lee High School in New Haven and St. Thomas Bible College. Jacqueline retired in 2008 as a secretary from Yale-New Haven Hospital after 37 years to serve in ministry full-time and was a dedicated member of Kingdom Love Center Ministries for 30 years. Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 28 years, Guy Perry; children, Jeffrey (Carla) Ellis, Jason Ellis, Janel Perry and Latasha (Kenneth, Sr.) Ransome; siblings, Glen (Loretta) Ellis and Danny Ellis; goddaughter, Pastor Me'Shea Carmichael (Elder Maurice) Marks; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will take place Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kingdom Love Center Ministries, 19 George St., Hamden, CT 06514. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 006511. To leave a message of comfort for the Perry family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019