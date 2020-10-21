Pinski, Jacqueline, (Hildreth)

On September 29, 2020 at 77 years, Jackie died at home after over 12 years of Parkinsons Disease. She leaves behind her husband Walter & son Brian, who cared for her with help from Hartford Hospice Home care & their wonderful nurses & extraordinary aide KerryAnn. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Clare Pinski, her grandchildren, Robert Pinski, Sarah Pinski & James Pinski. She was predeceased by her son Michael. Jackie loved to cook & collect cook books, recipes & salt shakers. She enjoyed crafts like needlepoint, knitting & sewing. There will be no services.



