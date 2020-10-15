Satchell, Jacqueline RosemarieJacqueline Rosemarie Satchell, 51, affectionately known as "Dr. Jackie" or "Jackie" of New Haven, Connecticut was born in Victoria Jubilee Hospital on the Island of Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies on October 19, 1968. Jackie departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At six years old Jackie set out to be a physician. She immigrated to Connecticut from Kingston, Jamaica at 17 years old. She attended James Hillhouse High School for one year. After high school, she attended the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree with Honors in Chemistry. She attended Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia where she earned her doctorate of medicine degree in May of 1995. After graduation, she attended a three-year Internal Medicine Primary Care Residency at Yale University School of Medicine. During residency, Jackie participated in a one-month externship in Anchorage, Alaska, and a two-month externship in Harare, Zimbabwe. After residency, Jackie briefly worked in private practice as an internal medicine physician. She then worked at the Veteran's Affairs (VA) Hospital Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven until 2020. She was a board-certified primary care physician and later became the Women's Health Clinic Medical Director for the VA Hospital. She had a special interest in developing and advocating for trauma-informed practices in healthcare. Her community involvement included presentations at local churches and in Jamaica promoting healthy eating, exercise, and behaviors to decrease hypertension and diabetes in communities of color. Jackie attended Christian Fellowship Church of God for decades where she was an active member, a mentor, a Sunday school teacher, and was involved in many more activities. Jackie was a charming, free-spirited, considerate champion for all. She had a particular fondness for the geriatric population. She touched many lives and left a lasting impression on all she met. She was passionate about medicine and welcoming to all regardless of their station in life. Jackie enjoyed annual international trips with her two daughters and spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and cycling. Jackie had a peaceful, calming spirit, and was quick to laugh at life. She was a fervent warrior of God. Jackie married Scott M. Jones, Esquire on April 4, 1997. During their marriage of twelve years, they produced two daughters, Erica Elizabeth Jones and Alissa Marie Jones. Left to cherish her memories are her mother: Gloria Beckford (Joseph); daughters: Erica Jones and Alissa Jones; siblings: Merdena Harrell (Anthony), Mecham Beckford, Rickerdo Beckford, Oneil Williams, Daniel Beckford, Sarah Beckford, Catherine Beckford, and the late Christopher Beckford; Aunt: Theresa Bailey-Smith (Randall); Uncle: Vincent Soares (Jean); Nieces: Dasjah, Kayla, Krystal, Monae, Korey, and Marley; Nephew: Mecham Jr., a great-nephew Dermont and a host of cousins, other relatives, friends, and well-wishers.A celebration of Ms. Satchell's life and legacy will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church of God, Inc., 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven, CT 06516. Viewing will be held at the church Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Anyone attending the viewing, service or burial will be asked to adhere to any COVID-19 restrictions.