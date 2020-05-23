Jacqueline "Jackie" (Cusano) Zachey
1946 - 2020
Zachey, Jacqueline
Jacqueline "Jackie" Cusano-Zachey, 73, of North Haven passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Grimes Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Ron Zachey. Jackie was born in New Haven on July 29, 1946, daughter of the late Jack and Rose Benevento Cusano. She leaves behind her husband Ron and her son Ronnie (Janet) Zachey. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Taylor and Ronnie Zachey, Jr., as well as many other friends and family members. Jackie devoted herself to her business, but also enjoyed going to the casino and family gatherings.
Jackie's family would like to thank her sister, Judy (Edward) Pierpont, and her best friend of many years, Madeline Ruggiero, for the care they have given Jackie over the past few months.
Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences to Jackie's family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
