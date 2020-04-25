|
Lawler, Jacquelyn
Jacquelyn Lawler, age 91 of Milford, passed away April 12, 2020 at Carriage Green of Milford. Jacquelyn was born in Milford, January 25, 1929, daughter of the late Paull and Dorothy Robinson Mansfield. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Christopher of Wellesley, MA, and Paul of New Haven, CT; grandchildren Hannah of Los Angeles, CA, and Geoffrey of Seattle, WA; her sister, Betty Mathews of Apache Junction, AZ; and her brother, Robert Mansfield of Sun Lakes, AZ. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Lawler. For many years, Jackie participated in high level square dancing at events around New England. Her late husband, Pat, was fond of saying that there was no dance too complex for Jackie to remember and master. She was an avid reader, who made almost weekly trips to the Milford library to reserve and return more books than she could carry by herself. Most of all, Jackie was a devoted mother to her three sons.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020