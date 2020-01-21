|
Rath, Jacquelyn Marie
Jacquelyn Marie Rath, age 94 passed away peacefully at Orange Health Center in Orange on Sunday January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Rath. She was born in West Haven on December 7, 1925 to the late John and Paula (Molleur) Doherty. Jacquelyn retired from S.N.E.T. after many years. She was a beloved homemaker and an avid Yankee fan. A special thank you to the staff of Orange Health Care for their loving and compassionate care for the past 10 years. She is survived by her four children Frederick J Rath of Los Angeles CA, Donald J. Rath of Burlington CA, John D. Rath of Middletown CT and Michele J. (Lawrence) Shea of Milford CT. Jacquelyn is also survived by her four grandchildren Lawrence F. Shea, Heather E. Shea, Oliva Rath-Lewan and Gavin Rath-Lewan. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven CT, Thursday January 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a graveside services at 11:30am at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. To leave an online tribute or condolence please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020