Bourque, Jacques J.
Jacques J. Bourque, 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Melina Capitanio Bourque. Mr. Bourque was born in Torrington on December 25, 1931, son of the late Vital and Rose Normand Bourque. A resident of Derby since 1961, he was employed as an Operations Manager at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford until his retirement on New Year's Eve in 1992. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and devoted communicant and trustee of St. Jude Church in Derby. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Jacques challenged himself to complete the daily crossword and Sudoku, and always had a jig-saw puzzle in progress. He was an avid fan of UCONN basketball and enjoyed taking trips to the Mohegan Sun WNBA games to watch many former UCONN players take to the court. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving daughter, Patrice Baldwin of Seymour, cherished grandchildren, Nichole Baldwin of MA, Kara Baldwin of CA, Emily Ryan (Bryan) of Seymour, Taylor Bradley of Newtown and Melody Bradley of Ansonia, a brother, Maurice Bourque, twin sister, Jacqueline Bourque, both of Torrington, brother-in-law, Robert Capitanio of Torrington, former son-in-law, James Baldwin of Seymour and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Bourque (late Doreen Ferla Bourque), infant son, Francis Bourque, daughter, Renee Bradley (late Leonard Bradley), brothers, Norman, Roger, Rudolph and Gerald Bourque and a sister, Geraldine Lemieux. Visiting will take place on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 10:30 a.m., his funeral will leave for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Jude Church in Derby. Entombment with U.S. Air Force military honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Mausoleum in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jacques may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish/St. Jude Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Register Citizen & The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020