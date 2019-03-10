DeVoe, Jacquiline (Jackie)

Jacquiline (Jackie) DeVoe passed away on Tuesday morning March 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after battling a long term illness. She was a longtime resident of Guilford. Recently she moved to North Branford. Jackie was born in Jersey City on January 30, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Gertrude (Morgan) Riccioli. She is survived by her devoted son James DeVoe and his lovely wife Cristine DeVoe of North Branford. She also is the mother of Elizabeth DeVoe of Hamden, and sister of the late Patricia Buzzi family, and extended family.

Jackie retired from Yale New Haven Hospital after many years of service, was an avid traveler, a fan of the Connecticut Sun and UConn Girls Basketball team, and Yankee Baseball Team. She attended games for these teams. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and loved pets. She will be missed by Chloe the pug, She also managed the office of J. DeVoe Trucking.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield Street, Guilford on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019