Lipowski, Jadwiga "Mary"
Jadwiga "Mary" Koziatek Lipowski, 103, of New Haven passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. She was born February 12, 1917 in Fair Haven, a daughter of the late Walter and Celia Kowalski Koziatek. Beloved mother of Stanley (Martha) Lipowski of North Haven. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Rosati, Tracy (Jeff) Gamberdella, Matthew Lipowski, and Justin (Jerica) Lipowski. Cherished great-grandmother of Jeffrey and Ava Gamberdella, Adriana and Matthew Lipowski Jr., and Christopher and Giavana Rosati. She is also survived by her son-in-law Peter Rosati. Mary was predeceased by her husband Walter Lipowski (retired NHPD), her daughters; Kathleen Rosati and Dorothy Lipowski, her five siblings; Agnes Novicki, Apolonia Ciemier, Walter, Thomas and Stanley Koziatek. She resided in New Haven her entire life, most of it in the East Rock neighborhood and was employed at A.C. Gilbert during World War II making materials for military aircraft. Mary was a strict but loving parent who instilled a strong work ethic in her children. She and her husband were proud of their Polish heritage. Mary was a force to be reckoned with, resilient, fiercely independent, with a razor sharp mind. She was a skilled seamstress who took great pride in her appearance. Mary loved to talk to people, had an infectious laugh, enjoyed entertaining family and friends and was a wonderful cook. Some of her specialties included stuffed cabbage, lemon meringue pie, and sweet potato casserole. Mary and her husband had a wonderful life together and traveled around the world. Her family would like to thank our dear friend and her aide, Diane, for the tender loving care she provided until the end.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:15 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church at 11am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
