Barry III, James "Jamie" A.
James "Jamie" A. Barry III, 61, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. Born in New Haven on March 5, 1958, he was the beloved son of the late James A. Barry, Jr. and Lois Hannon Barry. Jamie was a 1977 graduate of North Haven High School and had worked at the former US Surgical now known as Medtronic of North Haven. A huge racing fan, he enjoyed NASCAR and cruising the green in his 1975 Ford Elite. Brother of Pamela Barry Maher, Thomas H. Barry and Lisa Barry Gentile. Brother-in-law of James G. Gentile and Margaret A. Barry. Also survived by his three nephews who were like his sons, Joseph James Maher, Sean Thomas Barry, Barry James Gentile, and many loving and caring friends especially Albina Beanie Landino, Dennis and Wanda Tondalo, Mike Gherlone and Jim Hemstock. Jamie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Andrew Cox for his compassion and care, and also to all the nurses and staff at Medical Intensive Care, 10th Floor, Yale-New Haven/Smilow Cancer Hospital, especially Michelle.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 in North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. On Tuesday morning, family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benhaven Academy, 50 North Plains Highway, Wallingford, CT 06492 which is very near and dear to Jamie's heart because of his nephew Barry. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019