DeBowes III, James A.James A. DeBowes III, age 70, of West Haven, unexpectedly entered into eternal glory on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Jim (Jay) was the loving father of James and Kaleigh DeBowes and devoted husband of Damita (Porto) DeBowes, all of West Haven. Brother of June (Joe) Patton, Carrie (Bob) Maloney, Tommy (Cherie) DeBowes, Brian (Ellen) DeBowes and Dave (Cindy Gonzalez) DeBowes. He also leaves his father-in-law Gabriel Porto, mother-in-law Barbara Porto, brother-in-law Joe (Nancy) Porto, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was born in New Haven on October 7, 1949 son of the late James A. and Noreen Dunleavy DeBowes Jr. After graduating from James Hillhouse High School, he earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Quinnipiac University. He spent time working in both Boston, Massachusetts and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He earned his MBA from the University of New Haven. Jim spent most of his career working as a Grant Manager for the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch, retiring in October 2019. Jim carried a charismatic and heartwarming personality that brightened the days of countless people. He lived for his family and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ above all else. A genuine and conversational individual, Jim had a unique ability for knowing when someone needed comfort or guidance. A better man there never was, except for the Lord Jesus he so well emulated and had such a close relationship with. Jim lived his life demonstrating his Master's love to absolutely everyone who crossed his path. He had a passion for all to have the same peace and joy this relationship brings and to one day enter the glory of Heaven he is now experiencing. Jim was a dedicated member of Vertical Church in West Haven where he participated in many areas of ministry, including the annual Easter play and on the prayer team. Having completed the Boston Marathon in 1985, Jim had a lifelong love for both running and swimming. He had a passion for spending time with his family, being outdoors, and going to Yankees games with his son James. In 2017, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting his ancestral Ireland with his wife Damita. Jim will be remembered for his dancing at weddings and events, where he was always first on (and last off) the dance floor.Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. masks are a requirement. Due to current state restrictions, funeral services and burial will be held privately. However, at some date in the future a Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International, an organization "releasing children from poverty in Jesus name". Colorado Springs, CO 80997.