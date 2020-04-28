|
Greenwood, James A.
James A. Greenwood, 68, of West Haven beloved husband of Ann Fanelli Greenwood passed away on April 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Stepfather of Chistopher (Susan) Franco of Guilford and the late Gina Franco Mazzara. Grandfather of Jordyn and Alyssa Franco, Brittanie (Jeremi) Lorenti and Alexis Mazzara. Brother of John (Renée) Greenwood of Hazelton, PA. Jim was born in Manchester, NH on July 18, 1951 son of the late Arthur and Madeline Veigue Greenwood. Prior to his retirement Jim was a self-employed carpenter. Jim was a Certified Pistolsmith, Law Enforcement Armorer and an avid shooter who enjoyed time at the range. He loved spending time with family camping and cooking many holiday meals and trips to Disney where many memories were made. He was always on hand to help his family with anything needed.
Services and Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Jim's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020