New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Greenwood


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Greenwood Obituary
Greenwood, James A.
James A. Greenwood, 68, of West Haven beloved husband of Ann Fanelli Greenwood passed away on April 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Stepfather of Chistopher (Susan) Franco of Guilford and the late Gina Franco Mazzara. Grandfather of Jordyn and Alyssa Franco, Brittanie (Jeremi) Lorenti and Alexis Mazzara. Brother of John (Renée) Greenwood of Hazelton, PA. Jim was born in Manchester, NH on July 18, 1951 son of the late Arthur and Madeline Veigue Greenwood. Prior to his retirement Jim was a self-employed carpenter. Jim was a Certified Pistolsmith, Law Enforcement Armorer and an avid shooter who enjoyed time at the range. He loved spending time with family camping and cooking many holiday meals and trips to Disney where many memories were made. He was always on hand to help his family with anything needed.
Services and Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Jim's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -