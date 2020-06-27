Guercia, James, "Jimmy" A.

James A. Guercia, 74 of Clinton/Killingworth died peacefully on June 22, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was born February 1, 1946, in New Haven, son of Arthur W. Guercia and Mary Ann St. Arnault-Guercia who lived on Quinnipiac Ave. Jimmy graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1964 where he was a student-athlete and leader in his class. Some of his high school achievements include all-state honors and baseball, and the Gridiron Award. Jimmy's accolades continued into his college career at Southern Connecticut State University where he helped lead The Owls to the NCAA Atlantic Coast Championship at Yankee Stadium and orchestrating one of the most iconic plays in Southern Connecticut State University's football history. Preceding college, he began a 45-year dedicated career at Notre Dame High School of West Haven as a physical education teacher, football, baseball, and track and field coach throughout his years there. His passion for teaching and coaching left an everlasting impression on decades of students, athletes, and peers. He has been inducted into The Hall of Fame for Wilbur Cross High School, Southern Connecticut State University, and Notre Dame High School. Many other organizations have honored him for his dedication and accomplishments during his lifetime. Jimmy was never someone to share the accolades he achieved. He was a humble, kind, generous, and compassionate man who lived to see others succeed. The friendships he held close remained for decades and were truly cherished. His love and dedication to his family was a quality he wore with pride. He was devoted and happily married to his love and best friend, Barbara Fox (Torre) Guercia. Jimmy's most proud accomplishments were in raising his children, both biological and extended. In his heart there was no difference. Throughout the years he took them fishing and camping, taught them his secrets of cooking and gardening, played the guitar, listened to music, and attended countless extra-curricular activities. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye as he carried on some of those very same traditions with them. Survived by, in addition to his wife, brother Thomas Guercia and wife Betty, sister Sondra Beavis, daughter Alison Guercia-Smith and significant other Scott Wilkinson, daughter Heather Klein-Albert and husband Peter, son Jason Guercia and significant other Cindy Pinaud-Argersinger, son Derek Torre and wife Jessica Destefano-Torre, son Sean Torre, son Jarret Guercia and wife Sarah Hovick-Guercia,and grandchildren, Cooper and Abigail Smith, Samantha and Collin Albert, Shelby Argersinger, Ben and PJ Torre, and Ryder and Zepplin Guercia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the parents of his wife, Harry E. Fox and Helen W. Sheldon-Fox. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date TBA. For updated information, please see the tribute facebook page "Yesterday with Jim Guercia- Beloved, Father, Coach and Friend, "Jimmy". In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jim Guercia's name to Notre Dame High School Athletic Program c/o Jason Shea, Athletic Director, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store