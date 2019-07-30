|
|
McLean, James A.
James A. McLean, age 69, of West Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. James retired after many years from Winchester U.S. Repeating Arms. He was born on September 9, 1949, in Sanford, NC, son of the late Mable (Donaldson) McIver and Theodore McLean Sr. Loving husband of Enola (Hicks) McLean of West Haven for over 18 years. Cherished father of Erik McLean, Erika (Lionel) Nixon, Tawanza McLean and step-daughter Kendra Hicks. Survived by one brother Allen (Cornelia) McLean, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by three brothers James "Ronnie" Donaldson, William Junior "Bill" McLean, and Theodore "Nate" McLean.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 5 p.m. Viewing in Colonial from 4-5 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019