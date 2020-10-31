1/1
James A. Raymond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond, James A.
It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the death of James A. Raymond, age 63, of Southington, on October 29, 2020. Born in New Britain, on March 26, 1957, the only son of the late Armand & Doris Madore Raymond, Jim is survived by his one true love, his bride of 39 years, Mary Wynne Raymond, and his beloved daughters, Erin Raymond (Jerry DeSanti), and Chrissy Raymond (Brian) Soto, his most cherished love, his grandson Nathaniel James Soto. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Stankoski and Brenda (Raymond) Humphrey, his in-laws, John T. (Kathe) Wynne Jr., Kimberly (the late Bert) Wynne, Matthew (Felicia) Wynne, dozens of nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and scores of loving friends. In addition to his parents and in-laws, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Hladki, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Rescigno. To say he will be missed, is an understatement.
Jim graduated from New Britain High School in 1975. He worked as a press operator for Harty Press, for over 30 years. At the time of his passing, he was employed by C.B.S./Xerox. Jim loved his family and friends more than anything- however, once Nate was born, everyone was second best to him. "Gaga", as Nate referred to him, was the best Grandpa around. Jim would help anyone, with anything, and always did. He could fix anything and up until two months ago, he was doing just that. He loved classic rock, especially Zeppelin, drives down country roads, vacationing in New Hampshire with his daughters and family dinners. He was a hard worker and a kind man, and instilled that into his girls. Although life wasn't always perfect, Jim & Mary had that strong, pure love that doesn't come around often. They were best friends and soul mates. This is a profound loss, and Jim will be eternally missed.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Prayers and remembrances will begin at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midstate VNA Hospice, PO Box 2729, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message for Jim's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved