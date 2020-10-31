Raymond, James A.It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the death of James A. Raymond, age 63, of Southington, on October 29, 2020. Born in New Britain, on March 26, 1957, the only son of the late Armand & Doris Madore Raymond, Jim is survived by his one true love, his bride of 39 years, Mary Wynne Raymond, and his beloved daughters, Erin Raymond (Jerry DeSanti), and Chrissy Raymond (Brian) Soto, his most cherished love, his grandson Nathaniel James Soto. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Stankoski and Brenda (Raymond) Humphrey, his in-laws, John T. (Kathe) Wynne Jr., Kimberly (the late Bert) Wynne, Matthew (Felicia) Wynne, dozens of nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and scores of loving friends. In addition to his parents and in-laws, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Hladki, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Rescigno. To say he will be missed, is an understatement.Jim graduated from New Britain High School in 1975. He worked as a press operator for Harty Press, for over 30 years. At the time of his passing, he was employed by C.B.S./Xerox. Jim loved his family and friends more than anything- however, once Nate was born, everyone was second best to him. "Gaga", as Nate referred to him, was the best Grandpa around. Jim would help anyone, with anything, and always did. He could fix anything and up until two months ago, he was doing just that. He loved classic rock, especially Zeppelin, drives down country roads, vacationing in New Hampshire with his daughters and family dinners. He was a hard worker and a kind man, and instilled that into his girls. Although life wasn't always perfect, Jim & Mary had that strong, pure love that doesn't come around often. They were best friends and soul mates. This is a profound loss, and Jim will be eternally missed.Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Prayers and remembrances will begin at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midstate VNA Hospice, PO Box 2729, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message for Jim's family, please visit our website: