Fanning, James B.. MD
Dr. James B. Fanning,MD, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 in his home with his family at his side. Born in Brooklyn, NY a son of the late Edward and Rose Kiernan Fanning he was a graduate of St. Johns University in NY and earned his medical degree from the University of Galway Medical School in Ireland. Dr. Fanning practiced medicine for over fifty years from his office in North Haven. He is survived by his wife, Norine Pitcavage Fanning, his children Maureen E. (Albert) Naples of Hamden, MicheleT. (Kevin) McShea of Cape Cod, MA, James B. (Traci) Fanning Jr., MD of Cheshire, Susan T. (Eric) Hummel of Cheshire and Kenneth E Fanning of Hamden, a sister, Sr Margaret "Peg" Fanning CSJ, PHD, of NY, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Edward Fanning and Eugene Fanning and sisters Rosemary Manoni and Sr. Catherine Fanning SSND.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated Wed. afternoon at 2:00 in Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church, Hamden. Mask and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hamden. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis,TN 38105. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers