Bizzario Jr., James "Buzz"
James "Buzz" Bizzario Jr., 79, of New Haven passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center of Wallingford surrounded by his family. Beloved father of Laureen Rogers of FL. Loving brother of Joanne (Sam) Tondalo and Louise DeVito all of East Haven, Dolores (Gary) Podany of Wallingford, Michael (Josephine) Bizzario of Branford, Gabriel Bizzario of North Haven, Frank Bizzario of West Haven and the late Alex Bizzario and Salvatore Lettieri. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. James was born in New Haven on November 28, 1939 son of the late James and Carmel Mele Bizzario. Prior to his retirement James was a supervisor for the US Postal Service. James served his country faithfully in the United States Navy. The family would like to thank the nursing staff on Wooster 3 at the Masonicare Health Center for the wonderful care shown to him during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on WEDNESDAY morning at 11:30. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 9:30 until time of service.
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019