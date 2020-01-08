|
Bohan, James
James, "Jim", Joseph Bohan, of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, and Old Saybrook, CT, aged 93, died peacefully at Middlesex Hospital, Monday, January 4th, 2020. Golfing and driving through his 90's, Jim enjoyed a healthy, happy long life and is survived by his wife, Mary Kelly, son James, daughter, Bernadette and granddaughter, Iyla Grace. Jim was well-loved by his family and friends who continued to visit him at his home in Old Saybrook, where Jim and Mary lived, for 46 years. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Keogh and his many wonderful nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Jim was a fine carpenter and craftsman. He constructed many pieces of family-heirloom furniture and several violins to which he was featured in several newspapers, both locally and in Ireland for his artistry. Jim enjoyed a senior management position at United Nuclear in Montville, CT for 43 years, where he continued to have yearly reunions with former colleagues. Jim was the former president of the Irish Club in New Haven, CT and member of the Elks club in Westbook. Dubbed "Leitle" from Iyla, his grandchild, because of his Irish lilts, Jim's happy-go-lucky demeanor and stories charmed his friends and family, receiving many laughs from his numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved so much. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 10, at 12 p.m., at St. John Church, 161 Main Street, in Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' name may be made to, St. John's School in 42 Maynard Rd., Old Saybrook. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020