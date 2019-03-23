Didriksen, James Bond

James Bond Didriksen died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 86 in Newnan, Georgia. James was born in Detroit, MI on May 23, 1935 and was married to Marianna Hedlund on June 25, 1966. The youngest child of the late Caleb Hoff Didriksen, Sr. and Mary Louise Bond, James graduated from the Loomis School, Windsor, CT, attended Yale University, and he graduated with a degree in Physics from the University of Maine. James served in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, was a member of Mensa and worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in the development of the helicopter. James was an accomplished musician and played with the Hamden Symphony. He retired from Peabody Museum at Yale University. James and Marianna lived in Hamden, CT until Marianna's death in 2009 and James moved to GA in 2010 to be close to his sister and his extended family. James was predeceased by his loving wife Marianna, brother Caleb H. Didriksen, Jr., sister Anne D. Habersetzer, brother-in-law Gustav W. Hedlund and nephew Gustav A. Hedlund. James is survived by his brother-in-law George Habersetzer, Jr. (Peachtree City, GA), sister-in-law Eleanore Hoepli Didriksen (Edwardsville, IL), sister-in-law Patricia Hedlund (Darien, CT), nephews Caleb H. Didriksen, III, George Habersetzer, III, Brandon Hedlund, and Dirk W. Hedlund, and nieces Deedie Kilgore, Wendy Etheridge, Nancy Buckley, Jill Miller, Dr. Libby Didriksen, Heather Dognazzi, and Katharine Hedlund. A memorial service will be held later this year at the First Congregational Church, Old Greenwich, CT where his ashes will be interned with his wife and parents. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Connecticut, 576 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105 or www.namict.org Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2019