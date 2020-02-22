New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 E. Main St.
Clinton, CT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 E. Main St.
Clinton, CT
James Burnett Obituary
Burnett, James
James L. Burnett, Sr., 84, passed away suddenly at his home in Westbrook on February 20, 2020. Jim lived in Westbrook his entire life. He worked for the Town of Westbrook for 14 years and volunteered his time at the Town Recycling Site for many years after. He also was a volunteer fireman for 47 in the Westbrook Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years (Pamela Burnett) a son (James Burnett, Jr.) stepchildren (David Walls & Deborah Walls) grandchildren (Zachary Diem, Jacob Walls, Aidan Walls, Isabella Walls, Noah Walls, Charlotte Walls) and many loving, loyal friends.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 5-7pm at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 11am at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Cypress Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westbrook Fire Department.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
