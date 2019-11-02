|
|
Bohan Sr., James C.
James Charles Bohan, Sr. of Barefoot Bay, Fl, passed away in Branford, CT with his wife by his side on Nov. 1, 2019. James was born on June 28, 1942 in New Haven, CT, the only child of James F. Bohan, (Ret. Capt. NHFD) and Rosalie (Bohan) Bohan. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Janice Stegina Bohan, his son, James Bohan, Jr. and his daughter, Jennifer Bohan, both of Arlington, VA. Jim was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and University of Bridgeport. He was employed by the City of New Haven Redevelopment Agency for 25 years. Upon his retirement from the City, he became a Staff Assistant to 3rd District Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro for 12 years. Jim was a member of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee for over 48 years, progressed through the Chairs, and became the 1981 Grand Marshal of the Parade. He also had the honor of being elected Executive Chairman of the Parade Committee for many years. In addition, Jim was a Cub Scout leader, a Past President of the St. Bernadette's Home School Association, Chairman of the New Haven UN Day, and a charter member and long-time President of the Block Island E & R Club, Inc. He was also a former member of the 2nd Co. Governor's Foot Guard. In his retirement, Jim was a volunteer firefighter in Micco, FL and of the Branford Volunteer Fire Department Hook & Ladder Company #1. Jim enjoyed building, from scratch, over 150 model fire trucks and collecting fire memorabilia. He also was passionate about researching his family genealogy, eventually locating his grandparents' ancestral home in Mohill, County Lietrim, Ireland, and meeting and visiting his Irish family. Jim also enjoyed helping others research their Irish roots.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Associated Irish Societies, C/O the New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, P.O. Box 9078, New Haven, CT 06532. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019