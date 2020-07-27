Costello, James C.
James C. Costello, 84, of Old Saybrook, passed away after a brief illness on July 14, 2020. Mr. Costello was a native of Dublin, Ireland, and graduated from University College Dublin. He and his late wife Una came to the United States in 1961. Mr. Costello was a civil engineer with a specialty in structural engineering. For most of his career, he worked for Chesebrough-Pond's in Clinton, Connecticut. When Unilever acquired Pond's in 1987, Mr. Costello remained with the firm in its corporate engineering department until his retirement. Mr. Costello is survived by his sons Rory and Eric, daughter-in-law Noriko, grandson Kai, and his brother Peter.
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.