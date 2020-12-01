Russo, James C. "Jimmy"James C. "Jimmy" Russo 54, of Woodbridge passed away on November 19, 2020. Jimmy was born in New Haven on June 17, 1966 son of Leonora Joan Cocco Russo of Woodbridge and the late Frank D. Russo Sr. Brother of Deborah Ann Russo and Cynthia Marie (Robert) LaViola all of Woodbridge and Frank D. (Lori) Russo Jr. of Plantsville. Uncle of Michael and Haylie LaViola and Isabella and Francesca Russo. At the time of his death Jimmy was a chef for Bar 80.Family and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on SATURDAY from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Sign Jimmy's guest book online at