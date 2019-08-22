Home

WELBOURNE, JAMES C. (8/10/42 - 8/22/11) Your death was the result of someone's negligence and therefore utterly without meaninguntil now. My will provides for establishing The James C. Welbourne (MLS '70) Endowed Fellowship at The University of Maryland College of Information Studies, thus enabling the positive impact you always had on the lives of others to continue in perpetuity. I do this with all my love, and deepest regrets for what might have been. I miss you so much. Penny
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019
