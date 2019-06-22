Martin Sr., James D. "Skip"

James D. Martin Sr., age 57, husband of Kimberlee Flodquist Martin and resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest June 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born July 16, 1961 in Derby, son of James & Doris Smith Martin. He graduated from Emmett O'Brien High School in Ansonia and worked as an electronic technician for ES&CS Inc. in Bridgeport. James was a

member of The Webster Hose Fire Co., social member of Paugussett Fire Company and an avid fisherman and family man. He was aparishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia.

In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his sons James Martin Jr. of Athens, AL., Craig Martin of Ansonia, daughter Brittany Martin of Ansonia, three sisters, Dori Barnett of Willimantic, CT., Joyce Stobierski of Derby, CT & Carol Alford of St. Augustine, Fl., three grandsons Jace, Rylan & Brady Martin and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be

held on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. at TheJenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. Friends may call on Wednesday evening, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Donations in his memory may be made to The of CT, 1463 Highland Ave, Cheshire 06410. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019