Monroe, James D.

James D. Monroe, 57, departed this life on March 6, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Pellerin) Monroe.James was born at the US Naval Station in Rota, Spain on September 1, 1961 to the late Cornelius and Vincenza (Marchitto) Monroe. After the death of his father at a young age, he was also raised by his step-father, the late Vincent Manguilli.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and had worked as a Radiologic Technologist for Yale New Haven Hospital for over 30 years. Most important to him in life were his children, family and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons Daniel Monroe and his wife Stephanie, and Matthew Monroe and his wife Danielle; grandchildren: Desmond, Madelyn and Autumn Monroe; a sister: Catherine Weber of Florida, step-sisters Linda Spina and Deborah Manguilli and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-sister Cynthia Abelseth. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the CT State Veterans of Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019