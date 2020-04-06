New Haven Register Obituaries
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
DeFrank Jr., James
James DeFrank Jr., 88, of Stuart, FL, and East Haven, CT, died peacefully at his Stuart home Mar. 24, 2020 of natural causes with his best friend and loving wife of nearly four decades, Jennifer, by his side. Born in New Haven, May 31, 1931, the son of the late James Sr., and Stella DeFrank, he is survived by two brothers, eight children, two step children and 15 grandchildren. He graduated from Hillhouse and attended business school in New Haven before devoting himself full-time to the family contract cleaning business. His remains will be transported to CT where a memorial service will be held at a later date after the Coronavirus has passed. An expanded obituary can be viewed on the Martin Funeral Home website.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
