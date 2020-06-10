Deptula, JamesJames Walter Deptula, age 76, of Milford, beloved husband of Marilyn Peetz Deptula for 54 years, died after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on Monday, June 8 surrounded by his loving family. James was born in New London on June 19, 1943 to the late Charles and Frances Torello Deptula. He worked as a manager at Howard Johnson's in Milford for 25 years. He then worked for Marriott Corporation and retired from the Milford Housing Authority. James was an original member of Engine 260 for 50 years. He was a trustee and life member of the Milford ELKS #1589 and a member of the American Legion Post 196. James was dedicated to helping others and will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. Survivors, in addition to his wife Marilyn, include his children, Deborah Lasky (Richard) of Milford, Patricia Fallon (Patrick) of Milford and Kelly Deicicchi (Anthony) of Seymour; and seven grandchildren, Matthew and Avery Lasky, Patrick, Brendan and Brady Fallon and Ashley and AJ Deicicchi. James was predeceased by his beloved son, Scott Charles Deptula.Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford on Friday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Happiness, c/o Milford Recreation Department, 70 West River Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit,