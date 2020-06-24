Dimery Jr., James
James Furman Dimery Jr. departed this journey of life to his eternal resting place on June 22, 2020 after a brief battle with brain cancer in Yale New Haven Hospital at the age of 72. Furman Jr., as he was known to most, was born in Kingstree, SC and was the oldest son of the late Willie Meta and James Furman Dimery Sr. Furman Jr. leaves to treasure his memory his wife, Barbara J. Dimery, three children, Joy F. Dimery-Neal (Darren), Rita J. Dimery and James F Dimery III, three brothers, Johnny Demery, Virgil Dimery (Ruthia Mae) and Kevin Dimery (Barbara), four sisters, Edith Greenfield, Esther Thomas, Dr. Rita Edwards and Carolyn McCown (Gerald) and one grand-daughter, Skylar R. Dimery, an uncle, Alfred Kinder (Carolyn), two aunts, Peggy Booker and Mary Dimey and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Willa Meta and James F. Dimery Sr, a brother, Walter Dimery and his grandson, James F. Dimery IV.
A celebration of his life will be held Sat., June 27, 2020 at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave.m New Haven, CT 06511 at 12 p.m. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Dimery family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.