James E. Carley
Carley, James E.
James E. Carley, 88, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Katherine Edelmann Carley. James was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 20, 1931 and was the son of the late John and Blanch Moren Carley. After high school graduation he served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He had worked as a manager for Devoe Paint Store. James loved life and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, two children, a son-in-law, four grandsons, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by two brothers. He loved life and will be greatly missed. "Semper Fi."
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday Oct. 21st at 12 Noon to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 19, 2020.
