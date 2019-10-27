|
|
Cole, James E.
James "Jimmy" E. Cole, 78, of East Haven, went to heaven on October 22, 2019. He was a loving and devoted husband to Alberta T. Scala Cole and would do anything he could for her. He was born in New Haven on July 29, 1941 to the late William and Patricia Joyner Cole. He was a proud, hardworking, loving and generous man who supported and raised four children and gave them everything that he had. This dedicated family man's greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren succeed in life. Besides his wife, he leaves three sons, William (Cheryl) Cole of Branford, James (Donna) Cole of Killingworth and Robert (Allison) Cole of Avon and a daughter Patricia Haggerty of Milford. His six grandchildren also held a special place in his heart, Thomas, Jillian, Michela, Billy, Kennedy and Sophia, as well as a brother Gary Cole of New Haven and a sister, Jane (Tom) Menner of Salem, SC.
Jimmy was a proud Army veteran who served his country in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall. His days of service would lead him to one of his greatest passions, studying about military history. That thirst for knowledge made him a voracious reader on the subject. He worked for Radio Frequency Systems for 25 years until his retirement in 2018. Jimmy was also a fan of the New York Yankees and Football Giants. He also loved a good storm. You could sometimes find him sitting on the beach as a large storm approached, enjoying the sights and sounds of the waves churning out at sea and crashing to the shore. In his later years he enjoyed taking walks with Alberta and their two dogs Jake and Jessie.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m., at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please visit Jimmy's memorial page at www.easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 28, 2019