Peters, James EdwardJames Edward Peters, 96, of West Haven, died peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne D. Peters. He was born in Enola, PA on November 10, 1923, a son of the late John Edward Peters and Elizabeth Fisher Peters. He is survived by his son, James A. (Jo-Ellen) Peters and was predeceased by his daughter, Claire Peters Puklin. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren Kathy Peters, John Peters, Brianne (Matthew) McLoughlin, Caitlin (Steve) Follett, great-grandchildren Madeline and Weston Follett and son-in-law Mark Puklin. Jim is also survived by his brother Howard S. (the late Maggie) Peters and bothers-in-law Edward (JoAnne) Dinan, Robert (Betsy) Dinan, the late Daniel (Patricia) Dinan, and many nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the US Naval Air Force in the South Pacific theatre. He graduated with honors from Yale University (BA History) and received post-graduate degrees from Wesleyan University (MA) and Fairfield University (6th year certificate). He was a dedicated lifelong educator having taught at West Haven High School and was a teacher/administrator at Amity Regional High School. He was a soccer and track coach. After retirement, he volunteered at Yale New Haven Hospital and the OLOV School. He will be remembered for his devoted love of his entire family, particularly his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim enjoyed being called "Baba" by his grandchildren who when young could not pronounce "Grandpa". Special gratitude and thanks to the Mary Wade Nursing Home for loving care.Funeral service will be held at the West Haven Funeral Home when the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.