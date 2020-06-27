Dinneen, James F.
James "Jim" Dinneen, 90, of Branford and formerly of Hamden, beloved husband of 28 years to Blanche C. Dinneen, passed away peacefully during the early evening of June 25, 2020 at his home holding hands with his wife Blanche and his daughter Betsy. Born on December 12, 1929 in New Haven, he was the son of late John and Irene Turner Dinneen. Jim proudly served his country during the Korean War as a sergeant in the US Marine Corp. He was a pipe fitter until his retirement and was a member of Union Local 33. His first wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Sabat Dinneen died in 1977. Five years after her passing, Jim and Blanche met on a blind date and married on December 21, 1991. Jim lived a humble and simple life-he was a great dishwasher and could fix anything with a roll of gray duct tape. Along with his wife Blanche, Jim leaves his children Elizabeth "Betsy" (Jerry) Nicoletti , Michael (Donna) Dinneen, Mary (Joe) Faloretti, Sean (Cathy) Dinneen and Catherine "Cathy" D'Amato and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Step-father of William "Billy" Esposito and Ann Papadopoulas and 3 step-grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his siblings John, William, Donald, Robert and Janet. Surviving are Frederick and Richard. Jim's Family would like to offer a heartful thank you to the doctors and staff of Branford Internal Medicine especially Dr David Eilbott and Kyle Blomberg APRN, the offices of Dr John Colberg and Dr. Michael Remetz. We are grateful for the recent care provided by Amy Michalovic of the VNS.
On Tuesday morning all are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 at Holy infant Church. Interment, with military honors, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 150 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. To leave an online message for the Dinneen family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.