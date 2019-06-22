Krebs, James F.

James F. Krebs 86, formerly of East Haven, of Medway, MA, passed away June 21, 2019 in Milford, MA. He was born September 21, 1932 in Pennsylvania to Maxwell and Doris (Furniss) Krebs. James is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Delores (Riccio) Krebs, his son, Dr. Philip J. Krebs (Christina Esposito Krebs) of Medway (formerly from Bethany) and three grandchildren, Jacqueline, Maxwell and Alexander. James was predeceased by his brother, Maxwell Charles Krebs, Jr. (Branford).

James was a lifelong resident and active community member of East Haven. He served on several boards, commissions and committee's including 17 years as a member of the Board of Education, many as Chair, East Haven Board of Police Commissioners, Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport Authority, and the East Haven Democratic Party (Vice-Chair). Prior to retiring, James was a Human Resource Professional working in the Healthcare Industry. In his second career, he owned and operated a video store chain in New Haven County. James received his BSEc from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance.

Funeral services and burial will be private and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.

The family would like to thank Dr. Harold Levy of Branford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory be made to .

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from June 23 to June 24, 2019