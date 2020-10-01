McGarry, James. F. (Jim)

Colchester, VT - James. F. (Jim) McGarry, 76, passed away September 21st in his home from complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New Haven, CT on December 24th, 1944 the son of the late James (Fred) and Emma (Purgay) McGarry. He was predeceased by his sister Joan (McGarry) Heath of Wilmington, DE and son-in-law Nicholas Quinn.

Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Sharon (Dillon Focht) McGarry; his daughters Tanya Quinn of Hampton, NH, her children Meeghan and Hailey, and Lieschen McGarry of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, her husband Stephen and children Andrew, Luke, Evangelina, and Adeline. Jim is also survived by his brother-in-law Harry Heath of Wilmington, DE and several nieces and nephews.

Jim attended schools in New Haven and Hamden, CT before graduating from The Cheshire Academy. A lifelong learner, he earned a BS in Industrial Management from Long Island University in 1968 and an MBA from the University of Vermont in 2003.

Jim spent a career as an Informative Systems Professional at IBM for 25 yeas in East Fishkill, NY before moving to Vermont and working another 13 years at the Essex Junction plant. After retirement, he took a position at the University of Vermont helping special-needs students by managing the Exam Proctoring Center.

In addition to his family, Jim's passions included skiing, sailing, golf, and auto sports.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.



