Fifis, James
James Fifis, 63, of Dixwell Ave., Hamden passed away at his home on June 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on Feb. 24, 1956, he was the son of the late George and Aspacia Yeragotelis Fifis. He is survived by one brother, Augustus Fifis of Derby; a sister, Olympia Tzovolos of Orange; a sister-in-law, Maria Porteses; and three nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Fifis and a niece, Athena Tzovolos.
Funeral services will beld in The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) Tuesday morning at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019