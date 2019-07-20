New Haven Register Obituaries
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
James Fifis


1956 - 2019
James Fifis Obituary
Fifis, James
James Fifis, 63, of Dixwell Ave., Hamden passed away at his home on June 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on Feb. 24, 1956, he was the son of the late George and Aspacia Yeragotelis Fifis. He is survived by one brother, Augustus Fifis of Derby; a sister, Olympia Tzovolos of Orange; a sister-in-law, Maria Porteses; and three nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Fifis and a niece, Athena Tzovolos.
Funeral services will beld in The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) Tuesday morning at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
